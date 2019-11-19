Whiteside County officials find coyote stuck in vehicle's bumper

A coyote has been saved and relocated after officials with the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office found it stuck in a vehicle's bumper.

Officials say just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday they were called to the Sterling area in reference to a driver who had hit an animal. The animal then was stuck in the bumper of the vehicle.

When officials responded they found a "distant relative" of Wile E. Coyote and they were able to safely remove the coyote.

"In my 20 years of service, I have never seen anything like this," Sgt. Bauer said.

Officials say the coyote is doing well and was relocated.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is thanking the Whiteside County Animal Control, Hoo Haven Events, Happy Tails and Donald Czyzyk for their assistance in the call.