Whiteside County reports first death related to COVID-19

Officials with the Whiteside County Health Department have just announced the county's first death related to COVID-19.

The person was a resident in their 90's and had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say they are currently monitoring the individual's close contacts.

On Monday, health officials announced two people have tested positive in the county.

After an investigation officials say one of those announced cases was not a Whiteside County resident. Officials say this is now the second laboratory confirmed positive case in the county with an incorrect address. Both tests were performed at an out of county location.

Whiteside County Health Department asks providers conducting testing, to verify they have an individual's correct address at the time of testing.

Of the five positive laboratory confirmed cases, health officials say two have recovered and one has died.

What The Public Can Do:

● STAY CALM: You are not alone in this, your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.

● STAY APART: Keep at least 6 feet away from others including while shopping. Avoid the lines by taking advantage of pick-up and delivery services for groceries and other goods.

● STAY PUT: Stay home, and only go out when essential (buying groceries, pick-up medicine, ect) or if you are experiencing a medical emergency and please try to call ahead