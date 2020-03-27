Whiteside County reports 2nd confirmed Covid-19 case

The Whiteside County Health Department has announced a second positive case of COVID-19. The case is an adult in their 60’s who is recovering. This brings the total number of laboratory confirmed positive cases in Whiteside County to two.

To maintain patient privacy the Health Department will not be providing additional identifying information. WCHD’s Communicable Disease Team are monitoring the individual and in communication with their close contacts.

WCHD expects more cases of COVID-19 to be reported in the county. WCHD reminds residents that the actual number of COVID-19 cases in Whiteside County likely exceeds the two currently reported. This is a result of ​IDPH not recommending testing of individuals with mild illness​. These recommendations minimize possible exposures to healthcare workers, patients and the public, and reduce the demand for personal protective equipment.

As COVID-19 is spreading in our community, please stay home as much as possible, stay apart by at least 6 feet, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before preparing or eating food, touching your face and after you return home. Learn more about how to ​protect yourself​ and ​prepare your community​. Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19.

If you, or someone you care about is feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety due to COVID-19, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA’s) Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746. (TTY 1-800-846-8517).