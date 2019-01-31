Whiteside County residents snowed in for days after winter storm

"I haven't had mail in a week," says Karen Winters, who residents in Whiteside County. But mail was the least of Winters’ worries in the three days she's been snowed in her home. The last time she saw a plow truck on her Whiteside County road was on Monday

"It was Monday night and we had the high winds, the blowing snow. The drifts on that road were at least 4 feet high. There was no way we were going to get out or anybody was going to get in here."

Much of the Midwest was hit with winter weather this week, but the storm clean up varies across the board.

"Each township has limited sources, equipment, and personnel,” says Russel Renner, County Engineer at the Whiteside County Highway Department. “During this cold weather, we've had lots of equipment break down. It’s kind of understandable there are areas that are hard to get to."

Roads in Eerie, Illinois were plowed today, but just ten minutes away in Prophetstown, Winters and her neighbors saw a different removal response. The first plow to the truck since Monday, getting to her street around noon today.

Some of her neighbors were still waiting for snow removal. With piles of snow on the long country roads leading to some homes, there was no way in and no way out.

Within each county, clean up resources vary from township to township.

Renner says Portland Township, where Winters’ home is located, is a one-man plow crew, and getting help from neighboring townships isn't always a possibility.

"When we have a situation like this when the weather is bad and the drifting is bad, chances are the adjacent townships are dealing with their own roads too,” says Renner. “It's not like they’d not out there working. It’s just hard to keep up when your shorthanded and equipment isn’t working."

Renner says he spoke with the Prospect Township road commissioner shortly after receiving a concerned call from Winters.

It was the first time he had heard of the dire road situations in that township after this week’s weather event. Despite Winters’ concerns, he says his crews were too busy on county roads to provide Prospect Township with assistance.

A lack of resources that kept winters and her neighbors stranded.

"Nobody checked on us. It’s like nobody knew we were here. It was an awful feeling of being stranded,” says Winters. “I could see a day being snowed in. I can handle a day, even two days. When we got to three days, yeah that’s a concern. We shouldn’t be stranded for three or four days."