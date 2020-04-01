Whiteside County reports 3 more cases of coronavirus

Three more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Whiteside County. The Whiteside County Health Department says the cases involve a person in his or her 20s, one in his or her 40s and another person in his or her 70s.

The health department says it is working closely with the individuals and their healthcare providers to identify, quarantine and monitor anyone who may have been in contact with them..

The news comes as the State of Illinois reports 986 new cases and 42 more deaths. Total confirmed cases in Illinois stand at 6,980 with 141 deaths.

The best advice is to stay at least six feet apart from others and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face.