Whitey's Ice Cream is bringing back Bix Mix ice cream for Bix 7

Great news for ice cream lovers, Whitey's Ice Cream is bringing back its Bix Mix ice cream flavor for the Bix 7 Anniversary Year.

The ice cream is french vanilla ice cream with trail mix scattered throughout. Trail mix that is in the ice cream includes M&M's, chocolate chips, raisins and Spanish peanuts.

Officials say Bix Mix was created in 2003 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Bix 7 race. It's now returning for the 45th anniversary of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and for the 40th anniversary and retirement of Ed Froehlich, race director.

The flavor will return for the month of July.

You can read more from the announcement below.

"“We are very excited to support the Bix 7 race for the 45th anniversary,” said Jon Tunberg, Whitey’s Ice Cream co-owner. “Also, it is amazing to see what Ed has done to develop this race and to turn this event into one of the premier community events in the country.”

“We’ve been honored to be part of the Bix for so many years and look forward to many more great years,” said Jeff Tunberg, Whitey’s Ice Cream co-owner. To celebrate this monumental year, the flavor will be available at all Whitey’s Ice Cream stores and can be found at several events celebrating the 2019 Bix 7 race."

This year’s race will be taking place on Saturday, July 27 at 8:00 a.m. CST. Register to run at this link.