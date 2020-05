Great news for fans of Whitey's, most of the stores will be reopening on Monday, May 11.

Officials tell TV6 that all stores except for the NorthPark Mall location, will be reopened on Monday for drive-thru business only.

The hours of operation are listed below:

- Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.