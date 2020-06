Whitey's announced on Friday they will now be offering a dairy-free and vegan flavor ice cream and it'll be chocolate mint!

Officials made the announcement on Facebook saying the treat is "rich with the traditional creamy texture of ice cream, and features a mixture of coconut cream, cocoa and the perfect blend of mint."

The flavor is now available at all locations and can be enjoyed in dips, sundaes and hand-packed quarts and pints.