Whitey's raises $45,000 for flood recovery efforts

After announcing they were donating ice cream sales from Mississippi Mud ice cream, Whitey's has announced they have raised $45,000.

On Wednesday, officials with Whitey's posted to Facebook announcing they have raised $45,000 and they thanked the Quad Cities for their help.

100% of those sales from May 1 - May 17 will be donated to flood relief efforts.