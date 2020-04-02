Whitey's Ice Cream stores closing temporarily

All Whitey’s Ice Cream stores will close temporarily starting at 10 p.m. Friday, the company said in a Facebook post.

According to the post:

“As much as we would love to stay open and continue serving the Quad Cities, we are closing out of an abundance of caution to ensure that our employees are staying healthy and safe at home during this time,

This does not affect Whitey’s availability at grocery stores at this time. The decision to close was not an easy one and we know the road ahead is uncertain, but we want to thank you all for your constant support over the years.

We will continue to provide updates on our social channels and website, so stay tuned! But in the meantime, we hope everyone stays safe and healthy and that we will be back to doing what we love, serving you ice cream, very soon!”