Who faces the greatest risk of severe illness from coronavirus?

Anyone can catch COVID-19, the disease caused by the newly identified coronavirus. But certain populations appear to be more vulnerable to its effects.

Consider the deaths so far in the United States:

The person who died in California was described by officials as “an elderly adult with underlying health conditions.” Most of the people who died in Washington state were residents of the Life Care Center, a nursing facility in Kirkland. All but three of the victims in Washington were over the age of 70.

The younger people who died, officials said they had underlying medical problems that could have made them particularly susceptible to the virus.

Much of what public health experts know about this virus comes from China, where the number of cases now tops 80,000.

There, children and younger people seem only mildly affected by the virus. A report from China described nine hospitalized children under one year old and found that none required intensive care or had any severe complications.

The vast majority of the cases in China – 87% -- were in people ages 30 to 79, the China Center for Disease Control reported last month based on data from all 72,314 of those diagnosed with COVID-19 as of February 11. Only 8.1% of cases were 20 somethings, 1.2% were teens, and 0.9% were 9 or younger.

The death toll skews old even more strongly. Overall, China found 2.3% of confirmed cases died. But the fatality rate was 14.8% in people 80 or older. By contrast, the fatality rate was 1.3% in 50-somethings 0.4% in 40-somethings, and 0.2% in people 10 to 39.

In the first large study of the effect of underlying illness, researchers in China found that patients with at least one additional disease (including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis B, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, and cancer) had a 79% greater chance of requiring intensive care of a respirator or both or dying.