Who is Miss Molly? Kansas authorities exhume woman’s body in 1986 cold case in hopes of finding out

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says it is taking advantage of “advancements in DNA identification” to identify a woman who was found dead in a creek along I-70 in 1986.

The sheriff’s office says it obtained an order of exhumation and a search warrant to collect samples for examination of the woman nicknamed Miss Molly.

The Kansas City Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations assisted in the collection of the samples.

Keely Denning, a woman who has been following Miss Molly’s case for years, said the new developments could be big for this case going forward.

“Finding out who she is, is most important to me,” Denning says. “I want to know she is. I want to know where she is from.”

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office did not release further information as to when tests will be done or how long it will be before the results are made known.

The FBI confirms it is assisting the Saline County Sheriff's Office in the investigation but says all communication will come through the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office says it will release more details on the investigation during its regularly scheduled briefing on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

