Why We Need To Be Watching The Tropics

It's not very often we talk about the tropics in the midwest, but every so often a tropical system can impact our weather locally. Tropical Storm Cristobal will be making landfall along the gulf coast this weekend while we enjoy beautiful weather in the QCA. After it makes landfall it will then move to the north before getting picked up by the jetstream and taken to the east. The question will be how far north does it come and if it does what happens? Well if it makes it to our area by Wednesday we will have breezy conditions along with rounds of heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding. However, there are a myriad of solutions to the path right now, so we are in monitor mode. As the time gets closer we will have a better idea of where the storm will track. In general these storms impact areas to our SE in our viewing area than NW. Stay tuned!