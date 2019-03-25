DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Why does the River Drive westbound flood detour go all the way to Locust? Davenport Public Works say they designed the detour route with out-of-towners and delivery vehicles in mind. And they designed the detour route to direct these motorists through the major arterial roads that can take heavy traffic. Public works say they expect residents and locals to take the side streets they know so well.
Posted: Mon 9:42 PM, Mar 25, 2019