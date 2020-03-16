Widespread rain Wednesday and Thursday - some heavy!

Two widespread waves of rain are coming through the Quad Cities this week, the first one arrives late Tuesday night into early Wednesday and the second arrives Thursday. Tuesday night and Wednesday we're looking at mainly rain with highs near 50. Thursday, as the center of the system moves just to our west, we could get highs in the mid 60s as a warm front lays across I-80, and we could even get some Thunderstorms. Too early to tell if they could be severe but, again, they could produce more heavy rain. These rounds of rain could give portions of the QCA between 2 and 3 inches when it's all done, AND if the system brings in enough cold air it could end with some snowflakes early Friday.