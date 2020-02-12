Widow of slain Chicago police commander sues gun-selling website

CHICAGO (AP) - The widow of a slain Chicago Police Department commander has filed a lawsuit against the website used to sell the gun tied to her husband’s death.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports Erin Bauer, wife of Cmdr. Paul Bauer, filed the lawsuit against Armslist.com in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee.
The 9-millimeter Glock pistol allegedly used to kill Bauer in 2018 was sold by a Madison, Wisconsin resident to a Milwaukee resident.
The lawsuit claims the gun later made its way through the ``criminal marketplace” to Shomari Legghette, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Paul Bauer.
The lawsuit alleges Armslist negligently allowed sales of weapons without background checks.
Armslist officials haven’t responded to requests for comment.