Wife starts foundation in husband’s honor to help kids pursue music

A Quad City woman is honoring her husband's memory by starting a foundation in his name.

Tammy Nicholson launched the Nate Nicholson Foundation on August 9th, in honor of her husband Nate, who died from cancer. Nate has been a musician and guitar instructor at QC Rock Academy for many years.

“He was just a great person, one of the nicest people around,” said Matthew Fuller, Nate’s former student.

Nicholson’s music legacy still lives on through his former students that he taught like Matthew Fuller. His family hopes the foundation they have started will make a difference.

“They'll get an instrument of their choice and they will get a month worth’s of free lessons that they can come to the Rock and Roll Academy,” said Amy Ressen, a family friend.

“His music career was very important and he loved sharing his music with the community,” said Tammy Nicholson, Nate’s wife.

The impact and lessons he taught his students went well beyond the music.

“Don't ever be arrogant or have a big ego. Just always keep your head on your shoulders,” said Fuller.

A man that loved music. Now passing that dream on to other musicians following in his same footsteps.

“It was his world, it was his way to escape anything bad that might have been going on with him,” said Tammy Nicholson,

“It's a blessing and Nate would love it because some kids really love music but they just can't afford it,” said Fuller.

The foundation has already been able to help one child get an instrument and free music lesson at QC Rock academy in Davenport.

The family is hosting a Rock n’ Roll Bingo at Stoney Creek in Moline on October 20th from 12:30-3:30 p.m. All the money raised from the event will go to help kids interested in music and music programs in schools.

To learn more, reach out to the Nate Nicholson Foundation.

