Wilton couple expanding home rehab program to help women with drug addiction

A Wilton, Iowa couple is expanding a program which helps women out of drug addiction. LifeHouse is based in their home and right now they can support four women, but will soon be able to help 12 at a time.

Wilton Police Chief Tim Leathers and Tami Leathers run Lifehouse out of their home. They are expanding to allow up to 12 women at a time.

Wilton Police Chief Tim Leathers and Tami Leathers started LifeHouse over a year ago. On Monday, Chief Leathers is retiring from the Wilton Police Dept. so they can focus on the program full-time. They said they felt called by their faith in God to start LifeHouse.

"There really wouldn't be any other reason why. I mean, it's not monetary. We're giving up a life that was easy for us. We built our own home and built what we thought was our life. And God just turned us around and said this is where I want you to go," Tami said.

Tim said he enjoyed his 15-year career in law enforcement, but is looking forward to helping people in another way.

"I always felt a little lost to the fact that I put a lot of people in jail for drugs and alcohol abuse. And now we feel like we get to help people get free from their prison of addiction," he said.

Their faith plays a major role in their life. Tim was a minister for 17 years and now the two are certified U.S. Missionaries.

"We just know that he has a purpose and a plan. And, yeah, the human side of us sometimes thinks what are we doing? Then the other side is like nope, God called us to it. He'll see us through it and that's the way it's going to be. That's why we're doing what we're doing. We feel very passionate about what we do. We feel that these ladies need a chance," Tami said.

The couple just moved into a larger home to allow for the expansion of LifeHouse. They now have 6,000 square feet, ten bedrooms, six bathrooms, a room for staff, plus their own apartment attached to the house.

When a woman first arrives at their home, the couple immediately begins the process of putting them on a new path with God, and helping them turn their life around. This can often mean doctor appointments, paying off legal fines, and mental health services.

"We're not professional counselors. And we don't try to be. And we turn them over to a professional that will meet with them weekly and counsel them through the process while they're here," Tim said.

The women are also expected to help around the house, including cooking dinner one day a week. They eat their dinner at a large dining room table where they are able to have meaningful conversations. The couple said some of the women have never had meals as a group before.

"Even as kids. So we sit at a supper table and eat supper together and talk and laugh. And it's a foreign place to them. We want to create a family environment," Tim said.

Making the women feel part of the family is important to the Leathers.

"There's people who love them, who want to see them gain victory in their life, and that's the purpose of why we do what we do," Tami said.

As other couples their age are looking towards retirement, they said they are looking forward to the mission, side by side.

"That's what we're excited about here in our last years, as we're growing older, that we're going to get to work side by side. Ministering and working towards common goals everyday. To see restoration in these ladies lives," Tim said.

"Our motto is that we want to reset, restore and recover women. And that's what our plan is," Tami said.

After the year journey, LifeHouse help the women find new housing.

All funding comes from donations. More information on LifeHouse Ranch can be found here.