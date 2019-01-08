Wind Advisories In Effect Today

A strong cold front will swing through the area this morning. This will bring drizzle or flurries to areas north of I-80, but winds will be the bigger story. Winds will pick up by 9AM from the west and ramp up this morning. Gusts will approach 50mph by midday which is why a wind advisory is in effect across the entire area today. This means if you travel on a north/south bound road, cross winds will be very strong today. This afternoon gusts to 50mph will continue which could spark up flurries north of I-80. Winds will slowly wind down, but not before the pull in enough cold for single digit winds chilly on Wednesday morning.