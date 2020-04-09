Wind Advisories In Effect Today

Strong NW winds will develop by late morning hours and will gust close to 40mph this afternoon. This has lead to a wind advisory being in effect over the entire area. We can't rule out a stray shower or two this afternoon, but overall many of us will be dry and a lot colder than yesterday. With winds factored in most areas will feel like the 30s all day long, a big change from the 70s and 80s the last two days.