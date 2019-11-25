Wind Gusts Up To 50 mph Possible By Wednesday Morning!

Strong winds are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the QCA. After a night filled with rain and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday winds will ramp up as our storm system strengthens and rolls out of the area. This will lead to strong west winds that could gust close to 50mph on Wednesday morning. This will have an impact on air travel without a doubt. Also for folks travelling west. You will run into snow in western Iowa with blowing and drifting snow impacting roads and rail.