Window broken at Nature's Treatment in Milan; police looking to identify suspects

Police in Milan are asking for help in identifying suspects after a window was broken at Nature's Treatment on Tech Drive.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities officials say this happened on June 1 when police were called for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers found a window had been broken but that entry had not been made into the building.

The suspects were caught on video surveillance and now the Milan Police Department is asking for help identifying them.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.