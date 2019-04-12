Windy & Cool Today/Snow In Or Near Area This Weekend

After the powerful storm system that brought us rain and wind this week we will have another strong system rolling into the midwest this weekend. While winds won't be an issue, there will be more rain and even some snow. Before you get too up in arms over it, this snow would be very wet and not stick around very long. In fact it will likely fall and melt on contact and if it is able to accumulate it's an inch or less that is gone in the afternoon.

A system will strengthen as it lifts into the great lakes. This will place the QCA in a favored area on the NW side of the system for cold rain and snow. I think the best chances for snow accumulations will be near Princeton, IL and to the east, so the very edge of our viewing area. If it tracks more east than what I'm currently forecasting we could be bone dry. Of course this is still a couple days away, but it is worth watching.