Windy & Warm Today With Widespread Rain

Rounds of moderate showers will through the area from now until midday. This will be followed by a brief dry window before another line of showers with a few rumbles of thunder rolls through between 3PM-7PM. All during this time temps will be warm well into the 50s thanks to strong SE winds today ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will move through overnight and send temps from the upper 30s Friday morning down to the low 30s by Friday afternoon. A wintry mix is likely north of the QC on Friday, but no impacts on travel are expected.

A reinforcing shot of cold will arrive by New Year with highs only in the 20s and lows in the single digits for the first few days of January.