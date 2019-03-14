Windy With Falling Temps Today

A strong system will bring strong winds to the area today. Early on this has kept us to the mid 50s and could even get us close to 60° by 11AM. After this time frame temps will drop through the 50s into the low 40s by evening commute. Winds will gust close to 50 mph with the strongest gusts likely SE of the QC. A few scattered showers are possible this evening, but overall most of Thursday will be dry.

By Friday morning it will feel like the upper 20s area wide.