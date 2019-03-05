Wine tasting event raises nearly $5,000 for Family Resources

Last month, Biaggi's in Davenport hosted a wine tasting event which raised $4,750.00 for Family Resources.

Officials tell TV6 this was the fifth year for the event, featuring a delicious spread by Chef Patrick Trainor and wine tastings provided by Okoboji Wine, Johnson Brother's Distributing, Glazer's Distributing of Iowa and Dimitri Wine and Spirits.

According to Biaggi's Manager, Keith Behr, all proceeds benefit the programs and services offered at Family Resources.

“Nearly $5,000 does a lot for an organization – like providing 61 nights for an individual staying in our shelter,” said Interim President, Nicole Cisne Durbin. “We love working with Keith and the team at Biaggi’s to bring this event to our supporters every year. It is because of partnerships like this we are able to carry out our mission.”