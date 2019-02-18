Winter Onslaught Continues This Week

After another round of 2"-5"+ of snow this weekend this QC now stands in the 6th snowiest year on record at 57.6". We will have the chance to move into the top 5 this week as our winter barrage continues. A system will roll into the area Tuesday into Wednesday bringing another few inches of snow the QCA. Since this will be falling during the Wednesday morning commute school delays and or cancellations are likely. It will once again be a light fluffy snow with little winds, so aside from the unfortunate timing, the impacts won't be major like past systems. Once this system wraps up all eyes will be on Saturday and Sunday as yet another storm rolls into the area. It is way too far out get into specifics on this one, but it does appear a wintry mix, freezing rain and snow are all possible at this time.