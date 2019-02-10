Winter Storm Arrives in the QCA Monday into Tuesday.

Our next winter storm approaches the area during the day on Monday, beginning in the south and overspreading the area by Monday afternoon & evening. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be possible across the QCA from Monday afternoon thru Monday night. Colder air will flow in on gusty northwest winds on Tuesday, leading to all snow with strong gusty winds and some blowing snow.

An early look at potential accumulations indicate a HIGH chance of 4" or more of snow for areas shaded in pink. Locations in the red stand have a MODERATE chance for snow greater than 4"..and our southern communities in yellow have a LOWER chance of seeing 4" or more.

Some of the late morning data coming into the weather center is indicating a possible southern shift in the low pressure track, which would shift the zones a little farther south.

Be sure to check back often over the next 24 hours, as this forecast gets updated. We WILL see changes to this early look map, as new data comes in. The numbers could go up or down.

Plan on a messy Monday afternoon & evening commute, with snow, sleet, and freezing rain causing problems. Plan on snow and wind for your Tuesday morning commute, which could lead to significant travel problems across parts of the area.