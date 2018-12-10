Winter Storm Diego pummels the South

There is mostly calm conditions across the Midwest but a winter storm has brought much of the southeast to a standstill. Thousands across this area are without power as Winter Storm Diego continues to pummel the region with a blend of snow, ice and freezing rain. While this region typically sees at least a little snow each year, it’s usually not quite like this.

At least four deaths so far are believed to be related to the storm. With trees and power lines down and the roads covered with snow and ice, those in the area have been warned to stay put. North Carolina's governor, Roy Cooper, has declared a state of emergency, stating, "Already some areas have seen more than a foot of snow and sleet and we have hours and still inches of snow and ice yet to come in many places.”

Some mountain areas have picked up more than a foot and a half of snow. Ice has snapped tree limbs and power lines, roads are closed and in the hardest hit areas, schools and businesses are starting the week closed as millions dig out from the strongest winter storm of the season, so far.

Nancy Vaughan, Mayor of Greensboro says, "We have not had a snow like this in recent memory. It's an early snow. We are getting more snow in one day than we normally get the entire year.”

More than 10,000 flights have been canceled or delayed. As of 8:00 AM Monday morning, all flights out of the Quad City International airport were scheduled but if you’re traveling, you'll want to keep an eye on your flight status.

Some in the South will start to get a break from the precipitation today but they will be left with the freezing temps.

