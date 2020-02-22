Winter Storm Looking More Likely By Tuesday

A winter storm is looking more and more likely with several inches of snow possible in part of the QCA by Tuesday. Right now areas north of I-80 have the best chance to see enough snow to shovel, or more, leading to travel impacts as early as Tuesday afternoon. Areas south of I-80 have a lot of uncertainty with amounts of snow. This will be determined by the track of the system which isn't known right now. Thus, a First Alert Day is looking likely for Tuesday & Wednesday, but will hold off for another day to gain more confidence in the track of the system. Bottom line, if you have travel plans Tuesday and Wednesday this week, expect winter weather to create slick conditions.