Winter Storm Watch issued for the Quad Cities Region!

After a period of rain Friday, Friday evening will bring a transition to sleet and/or freezing rain. This glaze could potentially build up to a quarter inch in some areas causing branches to break and potential power outages due to downed lines. The ice that sticks to the roads will be troublesome enough, but then potentially heavy snow over the ice will make things even worse. Heavy snow will fall from late Saturday morning through the afternoon and into the evening. The wet, heavy snow will cause trouble on area roads as it coats the previous ice layer, and could also clog sidewalks and parking lots. Strong winds Saturday will add to the grief with low visibility and drifting areas of snow. The heaviest snow, at this point, looks to fall from southeast Iowa through the Metro QC and up toward northwestern Illinois. Stay tuned to KWQC First Alert Weather for forecast updates and more specifics as the storm gets closer.