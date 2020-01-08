Winter Storm Looking More Likely Friday into Saturday

Active weather will be setting up over our region from Thursday through the weekend, but specifically Friday into Saturday could be the worst of it. Rain will change over to freezing rain, sleet and then snow over our area. The question is where and how much of each of those elements? Unfortunately we won't know those exact specifics until about 12 to 24 hours out. Right now we know there will be some decent accumulations of 3" or more of snow with areas from the QC to the east favored. However the forecast will likely change as new data becomes available. Either way it is looking like a First Alert Day may be needed.