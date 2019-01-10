Winter Weather Advisory: Friday 6 p.m.- Saturday 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS says snow is expected across the region and some parts could get four to six inches of snow. The highest amounts are expected in southeast Iowa and west-central Illinois.

A Winter Weather Advisory means snow could cause travel difficulties. If you are traveling during the advisory period, plan on slippery conditions.

Look for updates on snow totals from the TV-6 weather team in your First Alert Forecast:

https://www.kwqc.com/weather

