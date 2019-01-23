Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday - blowing snow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday for much of the TV6 viewing area due to blowing and drifting snow. This could significantly reduce visibility to near whiteout conditions and possibly impact the morning and evening commute.

In addition, a First Alert Day has been called for noon on Thursday through noon Saturday for bitter cold and extreme wind chills.

According to KWQC Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland, cold weather is set to arrive Thursday into Friday as wind chills in some areas could drop to minus 30 degrees.

As temperatures drop to near -10 Friday morning the wind chills will drop to -25 to -35. At that level, frostbite can occur in 20 minutes.

Saturday morning, temperatures will fall to minus 5 or colder and result in wind chills of -15 to -20. Along with the wind we'll see more snow chances Friday afternoon into the evening and Saturday.

Another potentially significant snow maker will find its way into the QCA late Sunday into Monday with more bitter cold following it toward the middle and latter portions of next week.

