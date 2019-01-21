Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory due to an icy mix of precipitation that is expected Tuesday.

According to Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland, a wintry weather system will move through the Quad City area on Tuesday and bring just about everything Mother Nature can throw at us.

The day will begin with an icy mix and slick roads for areas along and south of Interstate 80 as areas north will start off with snow.

During the day the changeover line will move north bringing milder temperatures and more rain as far north as Highway 30. Areas north up to Hwy. 20 will get mostly snow through the day and into the night.

During the evening we'll still be seeing rain and some ice south of Hwy. 30. As we go through the night a changeover to snow will move south and east through most of our area. Ice accumulations

during the day should be light but any ice sticking to roads will mean very slick conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses, elevated surfaces, and sidewalks. Snowfall accumulations overnight should be mostly light, but areas north of Hwy. 30 up to Hwy. 20 will see amounts up to three to five inches.

The next bout of seriously cold weather will arrive later Thursday into Friday as wind chills in some areas could drop to minus 30 degrees!

