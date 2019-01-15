A Winter Weather Advisory for patchy freezing drizzle has been issued for Tuesday evening to the north of the TV6 viewing area and for Wednesday morning in the southern portion.

According to Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland, the threat for freezing drizzle will be located across all areas through early Tuesday night, then mainly south of I-80 until daybreak Wednesday.

A front moving through tonight might even squeeze a snowflake or two out of the clouds. With dry air moving in behind the front we expect to see some sunlight on Wednesday.

There will be a chance for some light snow with minor accumulations on Thursday, as areas south of I-80 might deal with a wintry mix. Then, we'll focus on what could be another significant snow system for late Friday through much of Saturday followed by windy conditions.

Stay tuned for more on that in the days to come.