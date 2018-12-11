Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wednesday morning for parts of the QCA.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along & north of the I-80 corridor from 3 AM Wednesday through 12 PM Wednesday.

A fast-moving system could produce a light wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow across parts of the QCA during the morning commute. Untreated roadways and surfaces could develop a light glaze of ice on them through the morning.

Areas north of the along and north of Hwy 30 to Hwy 20 could also see up to an inch of light snow accumulate on the ground.

The entire storm system should move out of the area by midday, Wednesday, with just mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.