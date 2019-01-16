Winter Weather Advisory tonight - slick start to Thursday in southern QCA

Clouds build back in overnight. There will be a chance for some light snow and light freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning

for areas south of I-80 that might deal with a wintry mix to start the day. This will lead to slick roads, sidewalks and parking lots. South of I-80 snowfall amounts will be a few tenths of an inch to an inch. North of I-80 mainly a dusting of snow is expected. Snow and any freezing rain will end during the morning and we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies into our Thursday afternoon.

Then, we'll focus on what could be another significant snow system for late Friday through much of Saturday. It looks like we could

be dealing with widespread 4 to 7 inch snow totals, ore even MORE is some spots - especially farther south! Unfortunately, there will be a lot

of wind with this system so blowing and drifting snow, low visibility, and dangerously cold wind chills developing will be a major concern with this

storm!

