Winter checklist: How to stay safe ahead of this weekend's winter weather

The TV6 First Alert Weather team has been keeping the viewing area informed with what to expect heading into this weekend with the threat of rain, freezing rain and snow.

Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland says after a period of rain Friday, Friday evening will bring a transition to sleet and/or freezing rain. This glaze could potentially build up to a quarter-inch in some areas causing branches to break and potential power outages due to downed lines.

While you can follow along with our weather forecast at this link, TV6 also wants to make sure you're prepared for the potential of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Below you will find a list of links that can help you; from tracking road conditions to making sure you're shoveling snow in a safe way, TV6 has you covered.

In Iowa: You can track road conditions, winter driving incidents, plow locations, cameras and more by visiting this link.

In Illinois: You can track road conditions, winter driving incidents, current conditions maps, designated truck routes and more by visiting this link.

You can view traffic cameras in the Quad Cities metro area by visiting this link.

Winter weather tips:

