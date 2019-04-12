Davenport winter emergency homeless shelter to close for the season

The winter emergency shelter at King’s Harvest will close this month for the season. During the coldest months, the shelter provided a warm place for people to stay on a temporary basis.

Since December, 398 people stayed at the shelter for a total of 6,472 shelter nights. This year, Humility Homes managed the shelter while also operating its own year 'round 70 bed shelter in Davenport.

Some $70,000 was offered through private and public groups to help staff the winter shelter. Operators are now looking at reducing demand for a winter shelter by focusing efforts on housing options and support services through the year for the most at risk.

They have formed a partnership called Quad Cities Housing Cluster. It is a consortium of non-for-profit housing service providers, local governments and members of the housing industry to address the needs of Quad City communities.

