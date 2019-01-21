Winter emergency shelter open for anyone looking to get in out of the cold

With temperatures and windchill's in the negative digits, the Quad Cities only overnight emergency shelter is open.

The Humility of Mary Emergency Shelter opened on December 1st and stays open through April 15th. Anyone looking to get in out of the cold overnight is asked to be checked in by 9 p.m.

The shelter can accommodate as people as needed with mats. Humility of Mary's regular shelter is also operating and can hold 90 people.

The emergency shelter serves women and men 18 years of age and older.