Winter hacks to help you out with those snow and ice chores

Our weather has been unforgiving these past few weeks but with a little foresight, we can make the most of these conditions. These tips and tricks should help to ease the pain of those dreaded snow chores.

To prevent ice buildup on your windshield…

•Combine vinegar and water (3 to 1 ratio) and pour into a spray bottle. When your windshield is clear, spray this all over prior to getting rain, snow, sleet, etc. This should help prevent ice from building up on the windshield. You will still have to clear off the snow but the ice is one less thing you’ll need to worry about.

If you weren’t able to plan ahead with the tip above and you now need to get rid of the ice buildup on your windshield…

•Mix hot water, dish soap & rubbing alcohol together to help get rid of snow and ice. Bonus tip: this can also be used as windshield wiper fluid! In much larger quantities, you can also use this to help with driveways, sidewalks, and walkways outside your home.

If your car is stuck in the snow…

•Pull out the car mat beneath your seat. Place this just beneath the tires to help get some traction in the snow.

•Cat litter can also be used for traction beneath car tires if you get stuck.

To help defog your windshield…

•Take an old sock and fill it with cat litter, tie it up, and place it on your dashboard. Cat litter happens to be a great moisture absorber and it will defog your windows quickly. You can also place an old sock on top of those elevated windshield wipers to prevent snow and ice from building up on them.

If your car lock if frozen up…

•WD-40 will quickly thaw it out.

•Try dipping your car key in hand sanitizer before unlocking.

•Hot coffee or tea on hand? If you’re willing to sacrifice that cup of Jo, dip your car key in here to heat it up before unlocking.

•Your warm breath may also have enough heat to warm up the end of your key.

As you’re shoveling…

•Spray nonstick cooking spray all over the end of your shovel. This will prevent snow and ice buildup and you should be able to blaze through that snow with a bit more ease.

Once you’ve made it inside and you’re warming up…

•Run your ceiling fan on low and spin it clockwise (or reverse.) This will help keep the warm air trapped near the ceiling to make it down to the floor level.

•Use the oven as often as possible. Once you’re done baking or cooking, let it hang open to release all that heat. Of course, though, make sure the kids are clear of the kitchen!

•Hang up very heavy curtains. This will help keep the heat out and keep the warm in. There is one exception to this rule though…

•Take advantage of sunlight to help warm your home, when you have it. Even with lower temps outdoors, the sun will keep your home warmer. This is especially true for those of you with south facing windows!

•Are you noticing drafts beneath doors within your home? Fill them up with caulk! You’d be surprised how much heat is actually lost in these areas.

All those de-icing compounds can be corrosive so don't forget to have the car washed every now and then. Also, to get rid of all that snow build-up beneath the car, you can run a sprinkler beneath the car for about 30 minutes- on a warmer day. We may have to wait a few weeks before we’re able to execute this tip.

