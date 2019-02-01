Winter weather can contribute to seasonal depression

Mental health professionals at Vera French in Davenport worry that many people don't recognize they're experiencing seasonal depression.

"All the winter blues totally leave me drained with no energy,” says Chelce Jones. “Anything that can help would be amazing."

A lack of energy and motivation is not uncommon during the winter months. For some. The lack of sunshine in the winter can cause serious mental health concerns.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, as it’s known for short, is a type of depression that strikes during late fall and winter—taking a toll on mood and sleep.

"Essentially what Seasonal Affective Disorder is, it’s the brain not getting the message from available sunlight that it’s daytime, wake up," says Jim Parcel, Mental Health Counselor at Vera French.

While the exact causes of SAD are unknown, the reduction in sunlight in winter can throw your biological clock out of whack and reduce levels of serotonin — a brain chemical that influences mood — and melatonin — a chemical which regulates sleep and mood.

Symptoms of sad include:

• feeling blue or depressed

• fatigue, low energy

• Trouble concentrating

• appetite, weight changes

• lack of interest

"When it comes to seasonal affective disorder, I don’t think most people recognize that they have the symptoms,” says Parcel. “They just struggle with the symptom and eventually the symptoms go away because spring comes and there’s more sunshine"

For some, the symptoms may linger. Experts recommend fitness routes or social interactions as a way to combat SAD. Doctors also suggest trying light therapy, a replacement for the sunlight your body lacks.

“You suffer and you don’t have to suffer through the winter,” says Parcel. “Medication and full spectrum lighting can be pretty helpful."