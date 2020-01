The mayor of Blue Grass has announced a winter weather emergency for the city effective at 5 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 10. This will go until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The city's public safety building will be open to the public in need.

City officials ask that vehicles do not park on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snowplows to have full access.

In the event more cities start to announce snow emergencies TV6 will compile that list into one article.