Winter weather emergency in effect Wednesday evening in Blue Grass

City officials in Blue Grass have announced a winter weather emergency to go into effect Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the winter weather emergency will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 until 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

The city's public safety building will be open to the public in need.

Officials ask that no one parks on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snowplows to have full access to streets.

City officials in Davenport have also issued a snow emergency.