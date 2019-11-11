Winter weather is here. Are you prepared to travel in it?

A winter weather survival kit is a necessity in our part of the world. Even if you're only going to the grocery store, if you're travelling in a winter storm you don't need to be in the middle of nowhere to get overtaken by bad luck. And, if you ARE on an interstate or lost on a rural road, are you ready to be stuck in the snow for a night or a day or two? You have to travel around the Midwest ALWAYS considering that the worst could happen to you, and you need to be prepared. From extra clothes, to proper footwear, to a shovel, snacks and an alternate heat source, a winter weather survival kit needs to be in your car NOW, and needs to be prepared with some thought. Personally, I have a small shovel, boots, extra winter weather, snacks, water and a few extras in my kit. But, if you are willing to spend some time preparing it and a little bit of money on some of the necessities, you can make a winter car kit that can take a lot of the anxiety out of knowing if you are prepared for the unexpected should an accident isolate you from civilization for a while! Here are some links that might help. From the Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/atg/PDF_s/Preparedness___Disaster_Recovery/Disaster_Preparedness/Winter_Storm/WinterStorms.pdf . From The Family Handyman: https://www.familyhandyman.com/automotive/things-you-need-in-your-winter-car-survival-kit/ . And, from the Minnesota DPS: https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/educational-materials/Documents/Winter-Survival-Brochure.pdf . Copy these links into your web browser and get ready! There's A LOT more Winter ahead!!!