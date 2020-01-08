Winter weather returns this weekend!

A potential winter storm is brewing and heading toward the Quad Cities Area as we get into the weekend. As of Wednesday night we see the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms coming our way on the front of this system for much of Friday. Thunderstorms along with 1 to 2 inch amount of rain could cause some localized flooding. As the rain transitions to snow into Friday night there could be a period of freezing rain and sleet that could be heavy enough to lead to accumulations of glaze ice would could be troublesome on roads, parking lots and sidewalks. Our weather models are laying down a swath of accumulating ice right through the metro Quad Cities from southeastern Iowa through north central Illinois. Once this moisture charged system encounters the cold air we could see the potential for heavy snow to also form right through the heart of the QCA. Now, all of this said, it's too early to get into too much detail. After Thursday morning we should have a better idea of what's to come as the system will be able to provide better data on itself after it gets over the western United States. Because of the potential impact on travel Friday night and much of Saturday we might be issuing a First Alert Day for that time period. The weather service will also consider issuing watches, advisories, and warnings based on the later data. Again, it's a little early in the game to get specific about the location of the heaviest icing and snow but if isn't in the QCA it will be very close. Stay tuned to later forecasts as the First Alert Weather team continues to track this storm, Make sure if you have travel plans this weekend you make alternate plans just in case we are in or near the heart of the storm!!!