Winter weather visits the QCA on Saturday!

Spring is just a few days away but, as is typical in March, Mother Nature is gonna send a bit of a spoiler our way. A system crossing through the QCA Saturday morning and afternoon will deliver some light wet snow along with some occasional rain to areas mainly south of Hwy. 30. The snow will start around daybreak southwest of the Metro QC and arrive along and north of I-80 toward the middle of the day. The snow will be wet, and it will be landing on relatively warm ground and pavement. So, roads will be wet, slushy at worst, in areas along and south of Hwy. 34, and the warm ground will start melting the snow in areas where accumulations will be lighter almost on contact! All of this makes this system a "low impact" event which is why no First Alert Day was issued. As far as accumulations go it looks as if areas along and adjacent to I-80 will receive a few tenths, but less than an inch. Farther south toward Hwy. 34 a band of 1 to 2 inches is possible, with 2 to 3 inches and some isolated spots closer to 4 inches to be found south of Hwy. 34. For this reason the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lee County Iowa, and Hancock and McDonough counties in Illinois from 4 am to 1 pm Saturday. The snow won't last long as highs will be near 40, and Sunday we'll be warmer than that with 50s next week!