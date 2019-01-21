Wintry Mix & More Arctic Air On The Way This Week

Winds will ramp up from the SE ahead of our next storm system today. These winds will work to warm us from sub-zero lows this morning to the mid 30s by tomorrow afternoon. Since we will be above freezing we will have to deal with all modes of precipitation in the QC. In fact, the QC will be the battle zone for rain/snow/sleet and even some freezing rain. However, I don't expect major impacts in the QC at this time. The troubled areas will be more to our NW, but that could change if the system tracks more south. So this forecast is one that we will take pretty much hour by hour and see how the storm develops. Any way you cut it, it's going to be a nasty January day on Tuesday.

Now behind this system a couple of clippers will move through the midwest. The first will bring a batch of arctic air and light snow to the area Thursday into Friday. With such cold air in place, it won't take much moisture to produce a few inches of fluffy snow which could blow all over the place by Friday morning. Wind chills will also approach -25° by Friday morning to make matters worse.