Wintry Mix, Cooler & Breezy Today

A strong cold front moved through overnight which dropped temps from the mid 50s at 10PM to the mid 30s as of 4AM. Freezing drizzle north of I-80 will eventually give way to light snow or wintry mix by midday. This could lead to some slick spots north of highway 30 on side roads. All main streets will be fine today. Any snow will wrap up this evening as west winds diminish. Highs today will only in the mid 30s with feels like temps in the teens. Any snow accumulations will be on grassy surfaces with up to a half inch possible north of the Quad Cities. Quiet weather is on tap the rest of the week before another system arrives in time for New Year's Eve. This could bring us another chance for snow, but specifics are not known at this time. What is known, much colder air is on the way for the first few days of 2019!